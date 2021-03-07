One of North Yorkshire's musical treasures has been played for the first time in more than two years.

It follows the completion of a £2 million refurbishment project.

York Minster’s Grand Organ was last played during worship in October 2018 before work began to remove the organ, including nearly all of its 5,000 plus pipes. It was taken to organ specialists in Durham for cleaning, repair and replacement.

Today (Sunday 7th March), the newly refurbished instrument was blessed during the cathedral’s live-streamed Eucharist service.

It will be played at services throughout Lent before the dedication of the organ by the Archbishop of York at Evensong on Easter Day.

The decorative pipes date back from the early 1830s and are among the oldest surviving pipes in the organ, dating from 1832.

The work has included bringing the majority of the organ’s 102 decorative case pipes back into use, which have been silent since the last major refurbishment in 1903. Robert Sharpe, York Minster’s Director of Music, said he was ''delighted'' to bring it back into use.

The decorative pipes were sent to specialists for repair. Credit: PA

“We’re delighted to be able to bring the Grand Organ back into regular use at the heart of worship at the cathedral. It will be a gentle return in March due to the solemnity of the season of Lent, but building to a celebration on Easter Day.''“Organ music has played a central role in worship at York Minster for nearly 1,000 years and we hope this project will help ensure that tradition continues throughout the 21st century and beyond.”

Credit: PA

The project has also included creating a new music library underneath the organ, behind the Pulpitum – known as the Kings’ Screen - the 15th century stone screen which separates the Minster’s Quire from the Nave. The organ will be dedicated by the Archbishop of York at an Evensong service on Easter Day (Sunday 4 April) and a programme of events to celebrate the organ’s return will be announced later this year.