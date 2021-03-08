Report by Jonny Blair

While some people are waving their children off to school, some at the other end of the age spectrum are finally being able to wave goodbye to the practise of waving to loved ones through windows.

As part of the governments easing of lockdown measures, residents in care homes are now allowed to have one friend or relative to come inside and even hold hands.

For hundreds of thousands of families, it has meant long awaited reunions could finally take place.

Among those to be reunited was Joan and her husband Stokoe.

Joan has dementia and moved into her care home in lockdown one. Her husband of sixty years, has only met her, previously, in the garden.

Visitors will be tested, wear personal protective equipment and be asked to keep physical contact to a minimum.

Handholding is permitted but hugs and kisses are not, the government has said in its guidance.