New coronavirus test centre opens in Redcar

A new coronavirus test centre has opened its doors in Redcar for those not showing symptoms of the virus.

Lateral flow testing is available for anyone aged 18 or over at the Golden Boy Green Community Centre in South Bank.

The lateral flow tests produce results in around 30 minutes. Results are sent by text message or email.

When is the South Bank site open?

Mondays - 8am to 12pm

Wednesdays - 8am to 12pm

Thursdays - 4pm to 8pm

Fridays - 8am to 12pm

Testing sites at Redcar Leisure Centre and Loftus Youth Centre will continue with revised hours to meet demand.

Redcar Leisure Centre

Mondays - 8am to 1pm

Tuesdays - 1.30pm to 6.30pm

Wednesdays - 8am to 1pm

Thursdays - 1.30pm to 6.30pm

Fridays - 8am to 1pm

Loftus Youth Centre

Mondays - 8am to 12pm

Tuesdays - 8am to 12pm

Thursdays - 2pm to 6pm

Saturdays - 9am to 1pm

6,898 people have been tested at these sites

59 people have tested positive

The latest scheme aims to reduce the spread of Covid-19 by identifying residents who are positive but who do not display any symptoms. About one in three people who have coronavirus have no symptoms and will be spreading it without realising. Redcar and Cleveland Borough Council

The testing will be supported by trained staff and the lateral flow tests will allow residents to test themselves before the results are analysed on-site. The results are usually available within 30 minutes.

What are the coronavirus symptoms?

A new, continuous cough

A high temperature

A loss of, or change, in your sense of smell or taste

Councillor Steve Kay, Cabinet Member for Health, Housing and Welfare at Redcar & Cleveland Borough Council, said: "Expanding our testing capacity into South Bank will allow more of our asymptomatic residents and key workers to get themselves tested which protects their loved ones and the vulnerable in our communities."