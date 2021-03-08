New coronavirus test centre opens in Redcar
A new coronavirus test centre has opened its doors in Redcar for those not showing symptoms of the virus.
Lateral flow testing is available for anyone aged 18 or over at the Golden Boy Green Community Centre in South Bank.
The lateral flow tests produce results in around 30 minutes. Results are sent by text message or email.
When is the South Bank site open?
Mondays - 8am to 12pm
Wednesdays - 8am to 12pm
Thursdays - 4pm to 8pm
Fridays - 8am to 12pm
Testing sites at Redcar Leisure Centre and Loftus Youth Centre will continue with revised hours to meet demand.
Redcar Leisure Centre
Mondays - 8am to 1pm
Tuesdays - 1.30pm to 6.30pm
Wednesdays - 8am to 1pm
Thursdays - 1.30pm to 6.30pm
Fridays - 8am to 1pm
Loftus Youth Centre
Mondays - 8am to 12pm
Tuesdays - 8am to 12pm
Thursdays - 2pm to 6pm
Saturdays - 9am to 1pm
people have been tested at these sites
people have tested positive
The latest scheme aims to reduce the spread of Covid-19 by identifying residents who are positive but who do not display any symptoms. About one in three people who have coronavirus have no symptoms and will be spreading it without realising.
The testing will be supported by trained staff and the lateral flow tests will allow residents to test themselves before the results are analysed on-site. The results are usually available within 30 minutes.
What are the coronavirus symptoms?
A new, continuous cough
A high temperature
A loss of, or change, in your sense of smell or taste
Councillor Steve Kay, Cabinet Member for Health, Housing and Welfare at Redcar & Cleveland Borough Council, said: "Expanding our testing capacity into South Bank will allow more of our asymptomatic residents and key workers to get themselves tested which protects their loved ones and the vulnerable in our communities."