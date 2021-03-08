Hexham MP Guy Opperman is marking the 10th anniversary of his treatment for a brain tumour by encouraging others to join him in fitness challenges for charity.

Mr Opperman collapsed in parliament on 26 April 2011. He was diagnosed with a brain tumour, which was removed in a major operation.

The Pensions Minister, 55, has now started the '10for10 Challenge.'

We’ve deliberately designed it so everyone can take part. Guy Opperman MP

The Conservative MP told the Sun: "We’ve deliberately designed it so everyone can take part. If you want to walk 10,000 steps or cycle 10k or if you are low mobility and want to do ten x 100 metres and get back to fitness, anything you want to do. We have set a very low bar - the minimum you have to raise is £10 for a charity of your choice."

A number of other politicians have signed up to take part in the fundraising efforts: