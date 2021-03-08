Two teenage boys had to be rescued by volunteer crews in Rothbury over the weekend after getting lost while out mountain biking.

The two boys were cycling in their local area when they became disoriented between Long Crag and Cartington Hill. The teenagers were concerned that daylight was fading and took action, calling 999 and asking police for assistance.

Northumbria Police were able to locate the boy's by tracking their phone signals. Officers triangulated the mobile phones to an area to the south east of Hard Heugh. Volunteer crews from Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue Team and North of Tyne Mountain Rescue Team worked alongside the police.

A rescue team reached the top of Cartington Hill and could see a light to east. The boys were located an hour after the initial request by the Police. They were then walked off the hill with their mountain bikes.

Northumbria Police officers transported the boys and their bikes back to Rothbury.

5 Volunteer team members were involved in the resuce

1 hr 50 min The rescue mission took almost 2 hours

A further 32 members were on standby in case they were needed.