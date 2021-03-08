Tributes paid to "much loved mam" after Annfield Plain collision

Tributes have been paid to a "much-loved" woman who died following a collision in Annfield Plain.

Kathleen Eastwood, 89, was crossing Station Road on her electric wheelchair when she was involved in a collision with a Ford Transit tipper van.

It happened shortly after 12pm on March 6.

Mrs Eastwood, who was from Annfield Plain, died at the scene.

In a statement released through Durham Constabulary, Mrs Eastwood’s family said: “It is with deepest regret that we announce the death of our mother, Kathleen Bernadette Eastwood who was involved in a tragic road traffic collision in Annfield Plain on Saturday.

She was a much-loved mam, gran, great gran, and great great gran and will be sadly missed. Family statement

“We wish to thank everyone for their support and ask to be left so that we can grieve in peace, we would also ask that there be no flowers left at the scene of the accident please.”

A man aged in his fifties was arrested and is assisting officers with their investigation.

Witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage of the collision is asked to call Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident number 195 of March 6.