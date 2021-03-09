Cannabis farm worth £500k found in Middlesbrough

Police have discovered a cannabis farm worth more than half a million pounds in Middlesbrough.

Officers said the site had dangerous electrics and contained plants with the potential to produce £514,000 worth of cannabis.

The Middlesbrough Neighbourhood Team discovered the farm at a property on Kildare Street on the morning of March 8.

Dangerous wiring at the address posed "a serious risk of fire", and police said that work will begin to make it safe.

112 well established cannabis plants were found

500 seedlings were discovered

Sergeant John Sproson, from Middlesbrough Neighbourhood Team, said: “Following valuable information which came to us, we have been able to disrupt further organised crime groups from exploiting our area and putting people in our local communities at risk.

“We have removed drugs which would have no doubt ended up on the streets of Cleveland. These criminals put people at risk and it won’t be tolerated in our neighbourhoods.”

No arrests have been made.