Report by Jonny Blair

For many industries, 2020 was the busiest on record but for the entertainment sector, it was dire.

Festivals and fairs were all cancelled, leaving thousands of people without work.

But with the roadmap out of lockdown set out for us, many popular events are now being pencilled back into this year's social calendar.

After a rather uneventful 2020 season, government guidelines have given cautious optimism that the summer of 2021 will see a welcome return of some of the North East's biggest events.

The Hoppings Fair in Newcastle is the largest travelling funfair in Europe Credit: PA

One of the biggest events in the calendar, hoping to return this year is The Hoppings funfair. Crow Events is organising the fairground along with Newcastle City Council, but here's one big difference this year.

All the fun of the fair will arrive in Newcastle at the slightly later date of August. The Hoppings traditionally take place at the end of June but organisers wanted to better their chances of it going ahead this year. They say they are prepared to make quick adjustments to ensure it operates within government guidelines, whatever they may be, in August.

Hopefully by the end of August we're hoping all restrictions will be lifted. But if the government and the city have implemented more guidance in certain areas then we may have more restrictions in place. Ryan Crow, Crow Events

Magic Weekend at St James' Park in 2017 Credit: PA

Also scheduled to take place in September, is the rugby league Magic Weekend, at St James' Park.

To be able to secure a date, later in the summer, is huge for us. Rhodri Jones, Super League Chief Commercial Officer

Mr Jones added: "We're very much looking forward to returning to Newcastle. It might feel a little different but with the government announcement we are hopeful it will look consistent with previous years while also maintaining it will be a very safe event for everyone attending."

Great Yorkshire show in Harrogate 2018 Credit: PA

A popular event in the agricultural calendar is the Great Yorkshire Show, in Harrogate. Organisers have revealed plans to return in mid-July, lockdown and government guidelines permitting.

However now all event organisers feel they are in a position to take the risk. Durham Miner's Gala, was forced to make the agonising decision to postpone once more.

The event, which is one of the biggest social gatherings in the County, celebrates the region's long standing mining history and heritage.