Machetes, axes and £12k worth of drugs seized in Sunderland police raids

Machetes, axes and £12,000 worth of drugs have been seized by Northumbria Police within 24 hours, following early morning raids in Sunderland.

Warrants were executed at two addresses.

Officers found "a significant weapons haul" as well as quantities of cocaine, amphetamine and cannabis.

Two occupants were arrested after early morning raids on March 4 and 5.

The first address targeted was on High Street East with police seizing £8,000 worth of cocaine along with various drug paraphernalia. A 28-year-old man was detained at the scene and taken into custody.

Within 24 hours, officers raided a home on Tower Street West and seized £4,000 worth of amphetamine and cannabis, along with more than a dozen offensive weapons.

Among the weapons seized were three machetes, two axes, an air rifle, crossbow, knife and BB gun. A 29-year-old man at the address was arrested.

Detective Chief Inspector Sean Mcguigan, of Northumbria Police, said:

“These were two well-timed warrants that were both carried out under the banner of Operation Sentinel.

“As a result, we have been able to take a substantial amount of drugs and weapons off our streets and out of the hands of criminals.

We will continue to detect and disrupt criminal activity across our communities and these seizures will inevitably provide a significant dent in the pockets of those involved. We make no apology for our robust stance on serious and violent crime, and hope this offers reassurance to the community. Northumbria Police

“The net is tightening and we will continue to use every tactic at our disposal to seize illicit items and take robust action against those involved in serious and organised crime.”

The two men arrested have been released under investigation, with enquiries ongoing.

Anyone who suspects criminal activity in their area is asked to report it via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101.

You can also pass on information via independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.