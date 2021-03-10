The return to school after months of home learning, has been an anxious and exciting time for children.

Teachers and parents have gone out of their way to make sure young people feel comfortable with the return to the classroom.

On Teeside, one teaching assistant has gone above and beyond to give her students a lasting memory of the return to school.

When lockdown was announced during the Christmas break, Chris Dowie tried her best to lift the spirits of her class. She offered to crochet Shrek hats for her year 6 pupils, to give them something to look forward to when they returned to school.

As the weeks went by, homeschooling lasted a little longer than initially planned, but after 9 weeks away, the government announced that schools would reopen on March the 8th.

With a new deadline to work towards, Mrs Dowie picked up her crocheting needles and set away making a hat for each and every one of the students.

28 Hats were crocheted by Mrs Dowie.

North Ormesby Primary Academy took to social media to share the overjoyed faces of the Year 6 Pupils, donning their homemade hats.

The tweet has been shared thousands of times online with people commenting that Mrs Dowie will definitely be a teacher these young students remember.