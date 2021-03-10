Hundreds of households in Northumberland could be offered free home improvements, to help reduce fuel poverty.

A government grant of more than £3 million will be used to install carbon-reducing technologies, to lower utility bills.

Who is eligible?

The work will be carried out on properties that hold Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) ratings of 'D' and below, to help these homes move to band 'C' and above, lowering utility bills.

Cllr Glen Sanderson, leader of Northumberland County Council, said: "Fuel poverty is a very real issue to many of our residents, and as a Council we are thrilled to be awarded this grant which will undoubtedly provide support to those having to spend more money to stay warm in their homes."

Eligible households will be able to apply for the full cost of these works which will be installed by E.ON, but residents do not need to be existing E.ON customers.

Work could begin as early as April 2021 and is estimated to be complete by end of September 2021.