Rare black rhino leaves North Yorkshire for new life in wilds of Tanzania

Report by Katie Cole

A rare black rhino has left North Yorkshire ahead of being released into the wild in Tanzania.

Eight-year-old Chanua has lived at the Flamingo Land for four years and is being sent to Africa as part of the zoo's conservation project.

She's the second rhino to have been 'translocated' after Olmoti was released into the National Park in Rwanda last summer.

There are less than six thousand of Chanua's kind left in the wild, so as part of a project to save them from extinction she's being moved to Tanzania. Weighing in at a solid one tone and armed with two lethan horn - the job to relocate 8 year old Chanua is not for the faint hearted.