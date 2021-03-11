Report by Amy Lea

A Tyneside man is urging everyone to get their COVID vaccine after the virus ripped through his family, leaving himself fighting for his life.

Amad Ali lost his mother in law to the disease and is still living with symptoms nearly a month after he began his recovery.

Amad was in intensive care for a number of weeks, seriously ill with the virus.

When I was in intensive care I was thinking, my mother-in-law passed away, and I thought, it will probably be me next. I won't get to see my family and friends. Amad Ali

Now he's sharing his experience to encourage more people to get their covid-19 vaccine. In particular he hopes to encourage more people from the BAME community get vaccinated.

Studies found people from black and ethnic minority backgrounds are disproportionately affected coronavirus.

Together with his family he has walked over one million steps to raise money for the NHS.

He wants people to take the virus seriously - even as lockdown begins to ease.