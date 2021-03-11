A patient in a GP surgery in Bishop Auckland has received the millionth vaccine given in the North East and North Cumbria.

The region is continuing to progress quickly with the majority of vaccinations being given through GP led services working as part of a Primary Care Network supported by the four large vaccination centres in the region and community pharmacies.

Clare Ripley was given the Oxford-Astra Zeneca vaccine at Station View Medical Centre in Bishop Auckland today.

As a carer of both my elderly mother and two young children, it is important to me that I am vaccinated. Claire Ripley, The one millionth person to be vaccinated in the North East

She added: “Dr Nair, one of the doctors here at this practice unfortunately passed away with COVID-19 and her family are feeling the consequences of this virus. I know she would be encouraging patients to take the vaccine. She was always very good to my family, and I think that this is the best course of action for all families out there.”

“It is important we all are vaccinated to prevent the spread of this virus, if not for ourselves for other people, we need to get back to our lives, make memories with our loved ones before it’s too late.”

The NHS is prioritising vaccinating those who experts have agreed will benefit from having it the most.

Since Monday 15th February, people in cohorts 5 and 6 were being invited by the NHS to have their vaccine.

Cohort 5 - all those 65 years of age and over

Cohort 6 - all individuals aged 16 years to 64 years with underlying health conditions which put them at higher risk of serious disease and mortality.

Group 6 also includes also unpaid adult carers – those who are in receipt of a carers allowance, or those who are the main carer of an elderly or disabled person whose welfare may be at risk if the carer falls ill.

This was closely followed by

Cohort 7 – all individuals aged 60 and over

Cohort 8 – all individuals aged 55 and over

Suzanne Mcgonnell, a nurse at Station View, who gave the millionth vaccine shared how proud she was to be able to support the vaccine rollout programme.

Things have been extremely difficult for all staff in recent months however the vaccine shows us that the light at the end of the tunnel is closer. Suzanne Mcgonnell, Nurse who administered the one millionth jab

“I am honoured to be part of this and urge anyone that is offered it to take the vaccine.”

Station View practice Manager, Sarah Westgarth said, “The vaccine roll out has been positive. I feel very lucky to have such an amazing team leading the way in primary care services.”

I am honoured to be fronting this programme for the surgery. I am extremely proud of all the staff here at Station View that have made this possible Sarah Westgarth, Station View practice Manager

“In addition to GP vaccination services, large vaccination centres offer an alternative choice for people. People may wish to wait a little while until they receive an invitation from their own GP practice as this is likely to be closer to where they live and might be more convenient depending on individual circumstances.”