A courageous older woman who was left battered and bruised by cruel thieves has thanked the police for making her feel safe in her own home.

Ida Brown has revealed she has been inundated with gifts, hot meals and messages of support after she was badly injured trying to stop two men from stealing her mobility scooter.

I just wanted to make sure it didn’t happen to anyone else” Ida Brown

Ida, 79, was brutally attacked when thieves tried to take off with her mobility scooter.

Northumbria Police posted photos, showing the serious bruising Ida's face and knees, sustained when she disturbed two men outside her house in Dunston on Sunday 28 February. The men pushed Ida into a wall, before taking off.

Ida taking to Northumbria Police

Ida who has Leukaemia, thankfully wasn't left with long-term injuries but was obviously shaken by the attack.

Since going public about the assault Ida has been overwhelmed with messages of support from the local community, keen to help her.

People have offered to install new security lights and CCTV as well as bringing hot meals for the pensioner. Someone has also built a shed for Ida to safely store her mobility scooter.

£5,000 + was also raised for Ida through a Go Fund Me page set up by the community.

Ida's face was badly bruised after the attack in February Credit: Northumbria Police

Ida says the kindness and support from police and her local community has once again made her feel safe in her own home.

“Everyone has been so good, I’ve had people knocking on my door every day to ask if I’m okay and people have been bringing me food and flowers. I have had old colleagues I haven’t seen in years sending me flowers, people have been doing my shopping and bringing me food.“

I’m not used to being on TV or on the front page of the papers. I didn’t look very beautiful but I hope it has made a difference and people think twice about attacking someone else like. Ida

"I just wanted to make sure it didn’t happen to anyone else and people seem to think that the people who did this to me wouldn’t try it again because of all the backlash."

Ida added: "The police have been very supportive, they took me up to the hospital the day it happened and waited with me for six hours and then took me home. It was the first ride in a police car I had ever had. The officers have been so good, they have made me feel safer for what they have done.”

Northumbria Police say they remain committed to trying to identify those responsible for this attack.

Anyone with information that may help police identify those responsible for the attack on February 28 is asked to call 101, or report it on the Northumbria Police website, quoting log 504 28/02/21.