Middlesbrough FC has released a statement condemning racial abuse directed to Yannick Bolasie on social media.

The club says it has a "zero-tolerance attitude towards discrimination in all forms".

Management have described the comments on social media as "vile and unacceptable", adding that they believe "more has to be done to identify the perpetrators of such comments and to bring them to justice".

The matter has been reported to the relevant authorities by both Yannick and ourselves and he has our full support. It is of great concern to the club that we are witnessing behaviour of this type and it cannot be allowed to continue. Middlesbrough FC

The club has said that abuse of any kind will not be tolerated and that "any individuals who are identified to us will not only face the prospect of criminal charges but will also be banned from the Riverside Stadium".