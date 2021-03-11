New factory to manufacture wind turbine blades to bring 750 jobs to Teesside

Report by Rachel Bullock

A multi national energy firm is building its new manufacturing plant on the site of the former SSI steelworks in Redcar, creating 750 new jobs.

GE Renewables will be the first firm to invest on the site, where they will make blades for wind turbines to be used in the Dogger Bank wind farm off the Yorkshire coast, which is set to be the largest offshore wind farm in the UK.

The Prime Minister announced plans for up to £95 million to be invested to build new wind ports and Teesworks Offshore Manufacturing Centre will benefit from up to £20 million.

The Tees Valley Mayor hopes that even more jobs will be created in the future.

Andy McDonald, MP for Middlesbrough, said: “This is positive news for Teesside. It’s a very important and welcome development and there is the real prospect of good well-paid jobs for our local skilled workforce and for much needed career opportunities for our young people.”

Business and Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said: "The offshore wind sector is a major British industrial success story, providing cheap, green electricity while supporting thousands of good-quality jobs.

"While the UK has the largest installed capacity of offshore wind in the world, we are determined to ensure we are fully capturing the economic benefits in this country.

Environmentalists have welcomed the news.

Rebecca Newsom, head of politics at Greenpeace UK, said it was a "welcome step in expanding capacity in offshore wind manufacturing".

"Supply chain investment like this will be vital in delivering renewables at the speed and scale needed to tackle the climate crisis and in ensuring our coastal communities aren't left behind in the UK's energy transition.

"This must now be replicated across the country to build up a thriving green energy sector that creates jobs within the UK, so that workers in the fossil fuel industry can smoothly move across to the renewable jobs of the future.

"Freeports might be helpful in generating investment, but this must not lead to a drop in environmental standards or poorer working conditions."