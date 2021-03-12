"Major step" in Middlesbrough's multi-million pound flood defence scheme

Work is underway on a multi-million pound flood defence scheme for Middlesbrough, which will protect 500 homes.

The Environment Agency and Middlesbrough Council are working on the Marton West Beck Flood Alleviation Scheme. The project also includes new flood walls, a new drainage system and several flood storage areas.

Bosses say lifting a new debris screen into place is a "major step" in the £4.8 million flood scheme.

The work will lead to 500 homes being protected Credit: The Environment Agency

During flooding, the new scheme will hold flood water back in Marton West Beck and Albert Park, slowing the flow and reducing the impact downstream. The extended debris screen in the park will collect debris and rubbish that can cause flooding and plays a key role in reducing flood risk.

Leila Huntington, the Environment Agency's Flood Manager in the North East, said:

"This project protects nearly 500 homes and businesses in the centre of Middlesbrough and will provide an economic boost for the town, as well as bringing benefits for wildlife in the wider area.

"Schemes such as this are essential as we see climate change bringing with it more extreme weather conditions and an increased flood risk."