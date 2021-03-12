"How's the bacon did you say?"

The words that will undoubtedly be forever associated with Steve Bruce and his time in charge of Newcastle United.

For anyone not aware, the Newcastle boss misheard a question from a reporter and responded with his question about the weekend breakfast favourite.

How he'd love to be biting into his bacon sandwich (other cooked breakfast items are available - Steve Bruce may actually be a weetabix man, who knows?!) on Saturday morning and reflecting on three precious points against Aston Villa.

It is not beyond the realms of possibility that the Magpies will win tonight. But equally, Newcastle fans would be within their rights to worry they could see their team slip to another defeat. Questions about style and team selection are for another day, right now points are pivotal.

The Magpies have been looking over their shoulders for weeks now, with the safety cushion of points getting smaller with each game passing by. Fulham look like a team on the up, but Newcastle's destiny is still in their own hands. Beating Villa on Friday night would be a HUGE result, especially with Callum Wilson, Miguel Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin all injured.

Newcastle playing first (and winning) would be a big blow to Fulham who have to play Manchester City (a Pep win is not a foregone conclusion given City have pretty much won the league) over the weekend. That task would be harder for Fulham if they had the added pressure of knowing they have to win just to catch up with Newcastle.

A defeat for Newcastle and a Fulham win over City would be the nuclear, doomsday scenario.

The old adage is you can only take of yourselves as a football team. Then it is down to others to help.

If the Magpies can take care of themselves, there is no doubt that three points for Newcastle against Aston Villa tonight will make the bacon this weekend taste so much sweeter for Steve Bruce.