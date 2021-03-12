Nissan to boost renewable power at Sunderland plant with solar farm extension

Car giant Nissan has announced plans to generate more renewable energy at its plant in Sunderland.

Bosses say they will extend the solar farm with the aim of creating 20MW of power. The plant already has a wind farm.

If approved, the 37,000-panel extension would result in 20% of the plant's energy coming from renewables on-site.

That would be enough power to build each zero-emission Nissan Leaf sold in Europe.

The firm will consult with the local community before submitting a formal planning application.

Alan Johnson, vice president of manufacturing at Nissan Sunderland, said: "Renewables have already made a big difference to our business and we continue to look for ways to make the manufacturing process more sustainable.

"As our products made in Sunderland become increasingly electrified, our manufacturing operations are an important part of the ecosystem that will take us to carbon neutrality."

The news comes after Nissan announced more than 100 jobs would be created at the Sunderland plant as they prepare to start production for a new version of their best-selling Qashqai model.

Ahead of the production, they are hiring roles in their manufacturing team, ranging from apprentices to experienced technicians.