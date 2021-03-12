Police are investigation following a report of rape in Stockton, in which a teenage girl said she was followed by an unknown man and attacked as she walked along a footpath.

The path runs behind Oaktree Academy and next to Durham Road cemetery.

It's believed it happened on Friday 26th February sometime between 6pm and 8pm but the report was only made to the police yesterday (11th March).

The man responsible is described as being:

a white male,

aged around 25 years old,

of skinny build

wearing a black hat, black tracksuit bottoms and a grey coat.