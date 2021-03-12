A South Tyneside woman is due to finish her epic challenge of standing for a total of 21 hours across the past 5 days.

Tara Johnson has cerebral palsy and hasn't stood up for over 20 years.

She wanted to do this to raise awareness of just how important physical exercise is for people living with a disability, and the need for better access to leisure facilities.

She's aiming to raise £1.5 million pounds to fund a new special leisure complex in the North Easy that everyone could use to stay healthy.

Tara is the founder of the Tailored Leisure Company which helps provide short breaks and fitness classes online to those living with a disability.