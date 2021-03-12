There are fresh concerns that thousands of men across the Tyne Tees region could be living with undiagnosed prostate cancer.

New figures from Prostate Cancer UK show there were 8,000 fewer urgent referrals for the disease across the North East and Yorkshire last year.

Prostate Cancer UK says it is largely due to fewer consultations between men and their GPs.

This is part of a wider drop around 52,000 in urgent urological referrals across England, a plunge of 28%.

8,600 fewer men started treatment for prostate cancer in England in 2020 than in 2019

The leading men's health charity warns that this number is set to grow if the drop in referrals is not reversed. Many of these 'missing men' could have life-threatening cancer, and unless they are found quickly, they risk being diagnosed too late to be cured.

NHS England data released this week showed that although referral rates were improving across the country towards the end of 2020, they dropped by a further 270 (10%) in January, as the country dealt with a new wave of the pandemic.

Unlike other cancers, early prostate cancer often has no symptoms, so as the UK approaches 12 months since the first lockdown, the charity is asking the public to share its 30-second risk checker to help men understand their risk of the disease and help to find the 'missing men' who should have started treatment this last year.

Who is most at risk?

Men over 50

Black men over 45

Men with a family history of prostate cancer

Anyone experiencing symptoms, such as difficulty when urinating, should speak to a doctor to get checked, the charity says.

Angela Culhane, Chief Executive at Prostate Cancer UK said: "Prostate cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in the UK, but until these missing men are found and referrals begin to rise, many more men could be diagnosed when it is too late for them to be cured.

Detecting cancer earlier helps save lives, but sadly prostate cancer doesn't have a screening programme, and most men with early prostate cancer don't have any symptoms. That's why we want men to be informed about their risk, which is higher if you are over 50, black or if your father or brother had the disease. Angela Culhane, Prostate Cancer UK

"You can find out more by taking our online risk checker, or speaking to your GP about your risk".

RELATED ARTICLES: