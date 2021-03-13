Households across the region urged to hold vigils in memory of Sarah Everard

Doorstep vigils in memory of Sarah Everard are being staged across the region tonight after gatherings were cancelled when police raised concerns surrounding Covid-19 restrictions.

A 'Reclaim These Streets' event in Newcastle was called off on Friday. Organisers are instead urging supporters to light a candle at home.

Vigils had been planned across the UK in memory of the marketing executive who went missing in Clapham, south London earlier this month, as well as to urge that more is done to tackle violence against women.

Organisers Reclaim These Streets announced on Saturday that a vigil planned for Saturday in Clapham, south London near to where Ms Everard disappeared had been cancelled on coronavirus safety ground.

A vigil outside the Minster in York, where Sarah Everard went to school, has also been cancelled.

Claire Marchetti from ‘Reclaim These Streets’ Newcastle, is disappointed that gatherings could not go ahead:

"I don't think this is something that is localised to the North East, I think this is something that almost every woman in the UK experiences", Claire says.

"And I think that is what has brought together people from all over the country wanting to do something, have a voice and speak up."