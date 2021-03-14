Two girls were saved from the sea off Redcar beach on Saturday by four "heroic" members of the public, police have said.

The girls, aged 10 and 11, had fallen into the waves near the caravan site after one of them slipped from a ramp and the other tried to help her.

Cleveland Police praised the "brave and prompt action" of four men. The girls were left cold and bruised from being in the water.

PC Stewart Shepherd, who was called to the beach, said the men were "heroes."

“There’s no doubt their quick thinking meant a far less serious outcome and I would describe these men as heroes. I want to thank them for all they did yesterday.

”The girls suffered bruising and were very cold from being in the water but they were checked over by ambulance service colleagues before being left in the care of their parents."