Sunderland have ended a 40 year winless run at Wembley, beating Tranmere Rovers 1-0 in the final of the EFL Trophy.

Lynden Gooch put the Black Cats ahead just before the hour mark after an underwhelming first-half performance against impressive League Two opponents.

Manager Lee Johnson said: "It's a huge moment... It builds that believe not only within the squad but within the community and the fanbase as well."

I know it's not the biggest trophy out of all the major trophies. But it's one we've shown full respect to. Because it starts our journey... We've got a big job to do in the league, but today is all about enjoying this... Sunderland fans are so passionate, they'll be delighted to put something in the trophy cabinet. Lee Johnson, Sunderland manager

Credit: PA Images

"The boys had to dig in today. Tranmere I thought were absolutely outstanding. The game was stretched. There were a lot of heavy legs from both teams", he said.

"Today we won, but it was a narrow win. As I say, I'm absolutely delighted for everyone involved."

Since Bob Stokoe steered Sunderland to FA Cup glory against Leeds United in 1973, the Black Cats have played and lost seven significant fixtures at Wembley.

In 2019, Sunderland lost to Portsmouth in the Football League Trophy final and Charlton in the final of the League One playoffs.

"I know how much heartache the fans have had, and we’re so pleased to be able to give something back", Johnson said.