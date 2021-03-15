Calls for Sarah Everard's death to leave a positive legacy for women

Video report by Gregg Easteal

Following on from the scenes of anger, arrests and accusations of police brutality against female protestors in London, there are passionate calls from women in the North East today to ensure that Sarah Everard's death will leave a postitive legacy for women.

The 33-year-old grew up in York. The city's Labour MP, Rachael Maskell, said the loss must leave more than just a moment's grief or anger. She is calling for lasting changes like improved street lighting in all parts of the country.

The reports I've had from people that knew her in the city describe what an incredible young woman she was growing up here and I believe that when things like this happen we want to ensure that those moments don't pass to really advance our society. Rachael Maskell MP, York

Ms Maskell says the disappearance of Claudia Lawrence in York almost 12 years ago is another sobering reminder women vanish on our streets too.

In Durham, where Sarah studied at university, members of a women's running group say the news from the last few days has served as a reminder to not be complacent.