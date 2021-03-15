Report by Kris Jepson

A Darlington man from a gypsy and traveller site is urging members of his community to follow the government guidelines and take up the Covid-19 vaccine as soon as it is offered to them.

Billy Welch contracted coronavirus himself back in December. He is now urging others to do everything they can to keep themselves and their families safe.

Billy is also hoping that if people do take his advice and have the jab, that the famous Appleby Horse Fair can go ahead. Travellers and gypsies from across the UK visit Cumbria to attend the fair and Billy says it would be very disappointing if it was unable to go ahead.