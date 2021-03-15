Important information for Tyne Tees viewers without HD TV boxes

Here at ITV, we recently made some major improvements that allow the local news programme we make for ITV News Tyne Tees to broadcast in High Definition (HD) on satellite and cable. This allows most viewers to watch us in the highest quality for the first time.

Similar changes in other ITV regions mean the ITV network offers the strongest HD line up of any UK broadcaster, a public service first we are really proud of.

There are also changes to some ITV regional channels currently broadcast in Standard Definition (SD) on Sky and Freesat.

From April 13, households with an SD-only satellite set-top box will still receive ITV in the usual way but will need to upgrade to a High Definition (HD) box to continue to see the correct news service we provide for the Tyne Tees region.

This affects a very small number of people with SD-only set-top boxes typically older than ten years.

You can upgrade your box by contacting your provider. It is easy to do and should take no more than two weeks. If you are unsure if you have an SD-only box your provider will also be able to help.

The contact details are:

There are no changes on Freeview and Virgin Media. Satellite HD is also unaffected.

And finally, a reminder to receive the correct news service for the Tyne Tees region in HD the channel to watch on Sky, Freesat and Virgin Media is 103. If you watch on an alternative ITV channel on satellite you may not see the news service we provide for your part of the region.

For more information please complete and submit this form and our ITV Viewer Services team will respond as soon as they can. https://itv-vs-hub.kustomer.help/en_gb/contact/itv-programmes-form-5-S1VnW8WSI