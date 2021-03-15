Video by Northumbria Police

This is the moment a police officer radioed the control room to report that he had helped deliver a baby on the roadside in Gateshead.

PC Dave Hill was in the right place at the right time when baby girl Ella made an untimely arrival in the front seat of her dad’s car in the early hours of March 6.

33-year-old dad-to-be Colin had been hurrying towards the RVI with 23-year-old expectant mum Chloe when he spotted a police car on Derwenthaugh Road in Gateshead.

Colin flashed his headlights to try and get the officer's attention so he could ask for the quickest route to the hospital.

Despite transporting a man in the back of his police van, PC Hill offered to escort the couple to the maternity unit when he saw how desperate the couple were.

He promptly switched on his blues and twos but within minutes Colin was signalling for PC Hill to come to a stop because little Ella was already on the way.

The officer was on hand with his surgical gloves and face mask to help deliver the 6lb 11oz baby girl in the front passenger seat on the side of Chainbridge Road at 2.10am.

He wrapped the newborn baby in a police jacket before offering his own high-vis jacket to Chloe to try to keep them warm.

The now mother-of-three has since returned home with little Ella and has paid tribute to the “calmness” of the Northumbria Police officer who helped with her delivery.

It must have been a few minutes after the officer started to escort us to hospital that my waters just exploded all over the front of the car, Ella was basically delivered on the dash board. It was dramatic but it is a story to tell Ella when she is all grown up. I am really grateful to Dave. He was a lot calmer than what I was and I am just really pleased he was there. Chloe, Ella's mum.

PC Hill, a dad-of-four, says all the credit has to go to proud mum Chloe and his only job was to make sure he didn’t drop the baby.

The baby’s head and shoulders were already out. I can’t take much credit, she did all the hard work and I was just there to catch Ella. It all happened so quick I don’t think any of us had any time to think. My main concern was to make sure I didn’t drop her because she was very slippery but I am delighted they’re both okay. PC Dave Hill, Northumbria Police

The officer has spoken to the family over the phone to make sure they’re all doing well.

Baby Ella has now settled back at home in Consett in County Durham with mum Chloe and her new brothers five-year-old Mason and one-year-old Joe.