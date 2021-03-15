Man arrested as huge haul of weapons seized from a Gateshead house

This haul of swords, crossbows and firearms has been seized by police after a tip off following the interception of a package of drugs imported from overseas.

Northumbria Police arrested a 51-year-old man on Saturday after the huge collection of weapons was discovered during a house search in Gateshead.

Border Force told officers that a package had been sent from the USA that contained almost half a kilogram of cannabis.

Enquiries to identify the person responsible for ordering the drugs led police to an address on Tulip Street.

When they raided the property they found the haul of weaponry including samurai swords, air rifles, crossbows and Tasers.

Detective Chief Inspector Louise Jenkins has praised the team work between local police officers and their counterparts in the Border Force.

This is a huge number of weapons that could be deadly if they find their way into the wrong hands. The man who we arrested is already prohibited from owning many of these items and so he has no excuse to have these weapons in his home. He is also now under investigation for drugs offences after we seized a significant amount of drugs with the support of border officials. Detective Chief Inspector Louise Jenkins, Northumbria Police

The 51-year-old man arrested has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Anyone who wants to report information about drug supply, or possession of offensive weapons, can do so online at the ‘Tell Us Something’ pages of the Northumbria Police website.