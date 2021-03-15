Sunderland City Council has confirmed that plans to host the inaugural Lamplight Festival, due to take place in Mowbray Park on August 7 and 8 this year, are proceeding as scheduled.

The council is working with Public Health and other partners to ensure that safety remains a priority and any possible COVID-19 restrictions still in place are adhered to.

We are thrilled to be in a position to press ahead with planning for the very first Lamplight Festival. A huge effort is going on behind the scenes and we are all confident that we can deliver a brilliant weekend of music in August. Music is such a huge part of the culture of our vibrant city and to be able to welcome back live music is truly exciting and something we are all looking forward. Cllr Linda Williams, Portfolio Holder for Vibrant City

Kaiser Chiefs and Deacon Blue are set to headline the event in Mowbray Park in the city centre. Any tickets bought last year are still valid and more tickets are still on sale - organisers say they're anticipating a sell-out event.

It’s excellent that Lamplight is preparing to go ahead, we’re so excited to be playing, see you this summer Sunderland! Ricky Wilson, Kaiser Chiefs