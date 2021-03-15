Plans unveiled for £50m transformation of Newcastle City Centre

Plans for a £50 million transformation of Newcastle City Centre have been unveiled by the council.

Leaders say the plans are part of a wider recovery plan to support the city in its recovery following the devastating impact of Covid-19.

The City Centre Transformation Programme (CCTP) is expected to bring significant investment to the area.

It will capitalise on the city’s vibrancy and welcoming nature and create a safer, more appealing and healthier green city with outdoor spaces and activities that people, and their families can enjoy together. Newcastle City Council

Northumberland Street Credit: Artist's impression

Saville Row Credit: Artist's impression

Where will the money come from?

The council has already secured over £20 million to begin transforming a number of citycentre streets this summer. The council says the remaining £30 million can be "secured through a mix of grant funding and private investment with key partners".

The initial £10.5million secured from the North East LEP (Local Enterprise Partnership) as part of the government’s Getting Building Fund and Department for Transport’s Active Travel Fund will kickstart the first phase of the programme. Newcastle City Council

What will change?

Traffic to be removed from Blackett Street

Grey Street will become the primary pedestrian route between the city centre andQuayside

Northumberland Street will have more greenery

Ridley Place will be pedestrianised for local independent retailers and popup stalls

Saville Row will showcase local products and art

Ridley Place Credit: Artist's impression

Leader of Newcastle City Council, Cllr Nick Forbes, said: “City centres are changing, and they must adapt to survive as now more people are shopping online and climate change has increased the urgency for cleaner, greener spaces."

He added: “Newcastle is a premier shopping destination with a bright future and we will work with retailers, the Grainger Market, hospitality and all businesses – in the immediate term to reopen safely in COVID secure, socially distanced way and on these plans which will set us on a new path to create a re-energised city centre.

Getting the right mix of housing, culture and experiences for our residents will be what sets Newcastle apart from other cities, to make it more liveable and greener will be the key to our success. Today is about the city centre but we have also been developing plans for neighbourhoods as we seek to create a cleaner, safer environment where families and business can thrive. Cllr Nick Forbes

“We want Newcastle to be an attractive, modern successful city that is carbon neutral by2030 where children can grow safely and reach their full potential in life – and that is whatthese plans are all about.”