Plans unveiled for £36 million eye hospital in Sunderland

£36 million plans have been unveiled to build a new eye hospital in Sunderland at the Vaux site.

Current facilities at the Sunderland Eye Infirmary, which provides specialist care to people across the region, are more than 75 years old.

Services will be moved to the new centre, which South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust hopes will open by 2024.

Sunderland Eye Infirmary is one of few specialist standalone eye hospitals in the country and the region's only dedicated centre for ophthalmology care.

The trust says that a brand new, fit-for-purpose eye hospital has long been part of its strategic ambitions and has now been made possible thanks to partnership working with Sunderland City Council.

Credit: Sunderland and South Tyneside NHS Foundation Trust

All clinical services currently provided from Sunderland Eye Infirmary will transfer to the new facility to be delivered from a new modern, purpose-built environment in a more accessible city centre location.

Clinical Director for Ophthalmology services and Consultant Ophthalmologist Mr Jean-Pierre Danjoux said: "Staff at the Eye Infirmary are absolutely thrilled at the prospect of a brand new hospital as there is no doubt that our current building is dated and no longer fit for purpose.

The services we offer are nothing short of world class with outstanding patient feedback and they deserve an environment to match. Today's news is testament to the perseverance and ingenuity of our leadership team, who, by working in partnership with the Council, are now turning our dream of a new facility into reality for patients. Jean-Pierre Danjoux, Clinical Director for Ophthalmology services and Consultant Ophthalmologist

Funding for the development has been provided by the local authority and will be repaid by the trust to allow the relocation of the hospital to the former Vaux site.

Mr Ken Bremner MBE, Chief Executive of South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust said: "Our ambitions for a new Eye Hospital in Sunderland have been a long time in the making.

"Announcing our development plans is a historic moment for the Trust and represents a major investment into the local NHS thanks to our collaboration with Sunderland City Council."

In these uncertain times and especially as we continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, this is an extremely positive and welcome development and demonstrates our commitment to working with local partners to deliver the very best healthcare for the people we serve. Mr Ken Bremner MBE, Chief Executive of South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust

"We now look forward to involving patients, staff and the wider public in the design process ahead and as we work together to progress plans to the next stage."

