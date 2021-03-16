City landmarks, structures and public spaces across Wearside are to remain lit up red and white for a further two nights in tribute to Sunderland AFC's Wembley win.Northern Spire bridge, Hylton Castle, the Beacon, Keel Square, Fulwell Mill, the white lighthouse at Seaburn, Market Square and High Street West were lit up in the club's colours over the weekend to cheer the team on.

The Beacon of Light in Sunderland is one of the structures which will remain illuminated Credit: North News and Pictures

Following yesterday's SAFC's triumph over Tranmere Rovers to lift the Papa John trophy, the landmarks and lighting features will remain red and white from dusk tonight and Tuesday night.

Hylton Castle in Sunderland Credit: North News and Pictures

Fulwell Mill Credit: North News and Pictures

Cliff Lighthouse Credit: North News and Pictures

A win at Wembley is something many of us have only dared to dream of, so yesterday's victory is fantastic news for the fans, the club and the city. Hopefully it will spur the team on in their campaign for league promotion. Councillor Graeme Miller, Leader of Sunderland City Council

Councillor Graeme Miller added: "While it's a real shame that none of the fans were able to be there to cheer the team on, it's entirely right that we should celebrate their success by lighting our landmarks in the team's colours. "I'd also like to pay tribute to the fans for taking heed of public health messages by celebrating the win safely at home."

READ MORE: