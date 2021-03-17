Driver jailed for 10 years for hit-and-run killing after dispute outside cafe

A County Durham man was jailed on Wednesday after using his car to mow down a stranger in a violent hit-and-run outside a sandwich shop.

Paul Mallaby has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after using his car as a weapon in a dispute with popular dad Paul Sammons.

Newcastle Crown Court was told how the pair had got into an argument inside Malla’s Sizzling Snacks café on the Dunston Enterprise Park.

Paul Sammons had got into a dispute with the owner of the shop over a sandwich order made during the early morning visit on September 19.

Mallaby, 37, was also in the shop at the time but when both men went outside they entered into a verbal altercation in the car park outside.

But it was then that Mallaby got behind the wheel of his Renault Megane and used it as a weapon, driving directly into Paul.

Paul Sammons was described as a “one in a million brother, son, uncle and dad”. Credit: Northumbria Police

The court was told how the impact sent him sprawling to the ground, before Mallaby then continued driving and ran over his victim with all four wheels of his car, inflicting fatal injuries.

He fled the area and emergency services were called to the enterprise park. Mr Sammons died at the scene.

Mallaby, of Ouston, County Durham, was charged with murder by police. He denied the charge but pleaded guilty to manslaughter earlier this year.

He appeared at Newcastle Crown Court for his sentencing hearing on Wednesday and was handed a 10-year custodial sentence by the judge.

Detective Inspector Graeme Barr, of Northumbria Police, welcomed the sentence and said it showed the consequences of using a car as a weapon.

He said: “This death could easily have been avoided if both men had simply walked away from the confrontation and gone about their day.

“It was early in the morning, they had a minor disagreement and one moment of madness from Paul Mallaby has robbed a family of their loved one.

“He did not just strike Paul once. He drove at him, knocking him to the floor then made the conscious decision to continue driving over the top of him and inflict the injuries that ultimately cost him his life.

If anyone uses their vehicle as a weapon then the consequences of their actions will be catastrophic, and have a good chance of being fatal. This case should act as a strong warning to anyone who thinks this is an acceptable course of action. It won’t just ruin your victims life, you will also find yourself behind bars. Detective Inspector Graeme Barr, Northumbria Police

After Paul’s death his family, who are from Washington, said he was known as ‘Sammons’ among friends and was a “one in a million brother, son, uncle and dad”.

They said: “Paul was the life and soul of any party and always lit the room up as soon as he stepped into it. He lived his life to the fullest and he left the world with no regrets.

Paul would be described as being a unique individual, someone with a massive heart and a massive personality. He was loyal, funny, annoying and loved by many.

“He will be missed by all those who knew him and the North East have lost an amazing individual.”

Five other men and one woman were also arrested in the aftermath of Paul’s death but none of them faced any further action.