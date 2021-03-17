An independent review into Child Sexual Abuse in Football between 1970 and 2005 has found that Newcastle United Football Club "should have acted more quickly following disclosures of abuse".

Newcastle United is one of eight football clubs identified in the inquiry, involving eight of the most prolific offenders.

The review, led by Clive Sheldon QC, identified the following failures in relation to how the Tyneside club handled complaints about George Ormand, a coach who worked with Newcastle United's youth teams.

George Ormond Credit: PA/PA Archive/PA Images

The review, published on Wednesday, reveals:

Newcastle FC should have acted more quickly following disclosures of abuse by George Ormond at the Youth Club “Monty’s” in early 1997.

Ormond was only removed from the Club many months later: in late 1997 or early 1998, and after Ormond had been permitted to travel abroad with young players.

Despite being aware of the allegations no additional safeguards were put in place by Newcastle United.

Newcastle United have not yet responded following the publication of the review.

The Tyneside based Premier League club was not the only football club to have their "failures" identified within the review, with The Football Association, the governing body of the sport in England and Wales, a central focus of the work of the review.

The review found that the Football Association “should have engaged more deeply with the issue of child protection and should have acted more quickly to bring in comprehensive measures to safeguard children in the game.”

It goes on to say that: “The FA acted far too slowly to introduce appropriate and sufficient child protection measures, and to ensure that safeguarding was taken sufficiently seriously by those involved in the game. These are significant institutional failings for which there is no excuse."

The Independent Review team focussed on who knew what and when at the Football Association, as the sport’s governing body, as well as at clubs.

I very much hope that this Report will be read carefully by all persons involved in administering the game of football today, including the FA and the clubs who were associated with perpetrators of abuse. Understanding and acknowledging the appalling abuse suffered by young players in the period covered by the Review is important for its own sake. Clive Sheldon QC

The team contacted all football clubs in England and Wales, professional and amateur. More detailed investigations focussed on particular incidents involving the responses of 17 major clubs and the allegations against eight of the most prolific perpetrators.

The Review found that for much of the period of the Review, there was no guidance provided to those working within football on child protection matters. As a result, for much of the period of the Review:

club staff and officials were generally unaware of child protection issues;

they were not trained in child protection issues;

they did not identify or respond to signs of potential abuse; and

if they were aware of the signs, they did not examine them with curiosity or suspicion

Prior to autumn 1995, this failure to provide guidance was a failure of sport as a whole: the provision of child protection guidance was not something that was happening widely within sport.

However, from autumn 1995, following the conviction of Paul Hickson in swimming and of Barry Bennell in football, or at the latest 1996, following a major conference on child protection organised by the Sports Council and the NSPCC, the FA could and should have done more.

The Independent review does point out that child protection in sport has improved substantially since 2005.

As well as recognising and facing up to what happened in the past, it is also important that this terrible history is not repeated, and that everything possible is done now to safeguard the current and future generations of young players. I hope that this report will make some contribution towards that. Clive Sheldon QC

However, the review also reveals a belief that there is still more that can be done to keep children safe in football.

The Review makes 13 recommendations in all, including appointing a children's safeguarding champion to the FA board and a safeguarding officer at each Premier League and Championship club be a dedicated, full-time, salaried post, with suitable qualifications and experience, while in Leagues 1 & 2, the officer should as a minimum be a part-time salaried post, with suitable qualifications and experience with at least 50 per cent of their time dedicated to safeguarding.

Finally, the report also recommends that “That the FA should, on an annual basis, widen the system of spot-checks for grassroots clubs to review the clubs’ safeguarding policies and practices, including overnight stays, away travel and trips, use of social media, and coaching in a digital environment, as well as to obtain the views of children and young people, and to sanction those clubs that fail to comply.”