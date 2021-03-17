Pandemic Perspectives: how online is a lifeline

By Helen Ford, Health Correspondent

It is hard to recall that just a year ago, online meetings were something of a novelty. Yet over the past twelve months, many vital conversations now take place via video calls.

Stewart Chappell works for the learning disability support organisation, Skills for People. He has been involved in offering help and support online over the past year through talks and films. Subjects range from information on the COVID vaccine to fighting loneliness and isolation.

For Stewart and his colleagues, the move online has been essential but challenging.

For somebody without a learning disability, learning Zoom and Teams wouldn't be difficult but if you've got a learning disability, and sometimes you can show somebody once how to do it but you have to do it repeatedly, so the main pressure is, getting everybody online to do the meeting. Stewart Chappell

Stewart, who is from South Tyneside, has learning disabilities himself so he is well placed to understand the challenges faced by those who access the services. He has also experienced first hand, the limits that the pandemic has placed on our lives. His regular athletics training at Gateshead Stadium, archery and drama groups have all fallen victim to COVID restrictions.

Those changes have been coupled with the pressures of working from home.

"I never thought that I would ever say that my mental health was affected but as it went on .... it just got harder and harder to concentrate. I found myself being able to do even less. "

In general, Stewart says that loneliness has been the single biggest issue facing people with learning disabilities during the pandemic. Many have also been unsettled by the disruption to normal routines.

While online gatherings offer a substitute of sorts, there is concern that some people with learning disabilities have been excluded from these digital conversations altogether. Stephen Thompson, a project worker with Skills for People, says that issue must be addressed.

If people might struggle with reading or writing, they're going to struggle with getting online. Stephen Thompson, Skills for People

"A lot of people live in very poor circumstances so they don't have the gear, they're not always connected to WiFi, they haven't got the laptops that we might need and some people who are living very independent lives suddenly find that they are very lonely. I think one of the major lessons of this whole experience is as a society we have got to realise that the internet is not a luxury."

Stewart, meanwhile, is looking forward to a time when he can again meet friends and colleagues in person.

"I much prefer to be face to face. And I really can't wait to get out from behind my computer and physically go and see people."