Pandemic Perspectives: life in lockdown

Video report by Helen Ford, Health Correspondent

As we approach the anniversary of the first lockdown last March, I am exploring the impact of the restrictions on people's lives and wellbeing. As part of the series, I caught up with the Timothy family from County Durham, whom I had interviewed a year ago.

The Timothys are a family of four. Dad Matt, along with children Scarlett and Dylan are autistic. Mum Clare describes the other members of her family as having 'superpowers'.

A year ago, the family were forced to isolate with suspected COVID. Talking to them at the time, Clare believed they were well placed to deal with restrictions, as they had removed some of the stress and anxieties that autistic people often feel in everyday situations.

Twelve months on, Clare has modified her view. After spending so much time at home, she says it's vital they begin to step back into normal routines.

I think what I've learned this time is that we still have to face the real world when we can and we have to practice those things quite a bit because if you don't, those skills are very hard to get back, the everyday things that we need to do. Clare Timothy

The Timothy's spoke to ITV Tyne Tees' Health Correspondent Helen Ford Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Matt agrees, explaining how he approaches everyday situations.

"For autistic people a lot of social interaction has to be practised because it's not something that's picked up intuitively or subconsciously. It's something you have to think about and that's one of the tiring things that adds pressure to autistic people."

While in lockdown, the family have still been juggling the pressures of schooling and working from home. They say they have received huge support from the children's teachers at Croft Community School in Annfield Plain. Teacher Sarah Levee told me that despite the challenges of the past year, she believes pupils have learned vital lessons.

I think our children have become a lot more resilient. They understand that life's not always what you expect it to be - that things can change very quickly and they've learned to adapt. Sarah Levee, Croft Community School

While the next few months are likely to bring new challenges to the Timothys, they are positive overall about their experiences as a family during the pandemic.

Matt says he is proud at the way they have come together to help and support each other. It's a sentiment shared by all.