WATCH: Amazing footage showing majestic murmuration of starlings

It is a video that takes breathtaking aerial displays to new heights.

A mass murmuration of starlings swooping and diving in the sky above Aycliffe industrial estate in County Durham.

The best time to spot a murmuration is in the early evening, just before dusk. The RSPB says you don't need any special equipment as it's all visible by just looking to the skies.

Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

The birds mainly choose to roost in places which are sheltered from harsh weather and predators, such as woodlands, but reedbeds, cliffs, buildings and industrial structures are also used.

ITV Tyne Tees camera operator Paul Kingston captured the footage on his drive home from work.

READ MORE: