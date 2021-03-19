Former Stockton South MP announced as Labour's Hartlepool candidate

The Labour Party has revealed that Dr Paul Williams will be the party’s candidate for Hartlepool in the upcoming election.

Dr Williams was the Labour MP for Stockton South between 2017 and 2019 and is currently a working NHS doctor.

The election has been triggered by Mike Hill's resignation earlier this week. His stepping down comes as he faces claims of sexual harassment and victimisation - which Mr Hill denies.

It’s an honour to have been selected for Hartlepool. It’s a brilliant town with fantastic people and a bright future. Dr Paul Williams, Labour’s candidate for Hartlepool

Paul has already been keeping local people safe as a doctor during the COVID crisis - he will be a powerful voice for the town as its next MP. I can't wait to campaign alongside him. Sir Keir Starmer, Leader of the Labour Party

Dr Williams was due to run for Labour in the Cleveland Police and Crime Commissioner election in May. Labour has confirmed a replacement candidate will be chosen.

Candidates for the Hartlepool seat from other parties have yet to be selected.