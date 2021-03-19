The North East will be among the first areas to benefit from Project Gigabit, the government’s new £5 billion scheme to bring the fastest broadband on earth to hard-to-reach areas.

Up to 130,000 homes and businesses in the local authority areas of County Durham, Darlington, Stockton, Hartlepool, Middlesbrough, Redcar and Cleveland, Sunderland, Gateshead, South Tyneside,Tees Valley and part of Northumberland, will have new gigabit broadband built to them.

Who will benefit from the project?

The government-funded projects will prioritise buildings that currently have the slowest connections and which would otherwise have been left behind in broadband companies’ rollout plans.

Their available speeds will rocket to more than 1,000 megabits or one gigabit per second.

It means families no longer having to battle over bandwidth and will give people in rural areas the freedom to live and work more flexibly.

What are the benefits?

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport said, "Gigabit-capable broadband connections offer the fastest and most reliable speeds available. They will pave the way for new and unexpected social benefits alongside jobs and economic growth over the coming decades, and revolutionise rural communities by giving people the freedom to live and work more flexibly."

We’re clamping down on dodgy internet connections for rural communities in the North East who will be among the first in line to get lightning-fast gigabit broadband ... Our £5 billion plan will invest in hard-to-reach areas to draw in commercial providers to improve the quality and speed of connections, which is at the heart of our national mission to level up the regions and build back better.” Matt Warman, Digital Infrastructure Minister

Councillor Andrea Patterson, Durham County Council’s Cabinet member for corporate services and rural issues, said:

“As a large rural county, many of our County Durham residents and businesses have slower broadband speeds and some have no access to broadband at all, which presents a number of challenges for them to stay connected.

In this increasingly digital age, where we rely on broadband services more than ever, it is important our communities benefit both socially and economically by improving connectivity in all areas of the county, while also providing opportunities to attract future investors and create further economic growth. Cllr Andrea Patterson, Durham County Council

The first areas will see work begin from early 2022.