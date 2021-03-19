An off-duty Northumbria Police chief saved a man's life after spotting him struggling in the sea at Whitley Bay when she was walking her dog.

Chief Superintendent Janice Hutton took her dog Arthur for a walk by the Spanish City on Wednesday evening when she saw the man in the water.

After confirming he was in danger, she called her colleagues on 999 requesting help. With no time to lose, she waded into the water herself to attempt to bring him to safety.

The man was in a confused state and struggling against the tide, members of the public also raced to help and together they brought the man to safety.

He was checked over by an ambulance crew at the scene who confirmed he had not suffered any serious injuries. However, he was taken to hospital as a precaution and to receive any further care required.

After 28 years in policing, training just kicks in. It wasn’t an easy rescue but thankfully a few heroic members of the public were quick to come to the rescue and together we all managed to safely get the man away from danger. Thanks to all who assisted – you were incredibly brave and it’s always amazing to see how compassionate and helpful those who live in our Force area truly are. Chief Superintendent Janice Hutton, Northumbria Police

Chief Sup Hutton was reunited with her beloved Arthur, who had watched the scene unfold but stayed put like the good boy he is trained to be. The Chief says she hopes her next walk is more relaxin but is always happy to help.