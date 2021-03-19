Steve Bruce: "I'll never walk away from the challenge"
Newcastle boss Steve Bruce has acknowledged that a poor result against Brighton this weekend may see his time at the club cut short.
The Magpies go into the weekend two points clear of the relegation zone, but they could find themselves in the bottom three by the time they kick-off if relegation rivals, Fulham, beat Leeds tonight.
Bruce says whatever the outcome of tomorrow's match he won't walk away.
I haven't been good enough to get the results that this club demands. I understand it totally the way it is. I will do my utmost to make sure the club stays in the Premier League