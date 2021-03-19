Middlesbrough's head coach, Neil Warnock, has become renowned for his quotable press conferences now and today's pre-match presser was no different.

Boro are playing away at Millwall on Saturday and while speaking to journalists, he let slip an affinity for the ITV classic, Coronation Street.

The Boro boss told the press about how he switched off during Millwall's last game to watch something else - quickly confirming though that he hadn't plumped for the long-running soap instead.

However, he went on to say he was a fan of the show and - after a short time recollecting the right character's name - he said he reminds himself of Roy Cropper.

The character, played by David Neilson, is often spotted with a reusable shopping bag - prompting the likeness for the football manager who says he always leaves the training ground with a carrier bag.

Up the Roy Cropper! Neil Warnock, Middlesbrough head coach

Middlesbrough travel to London to take on Millwall at The Den at 3pm, Saturday March 20.