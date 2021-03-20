£8m funding announced to help keep Metro on track

More than £8 million of financial support for the Tyne and Wear Metro has been announced by the Department for Transport.

It will help to sustain essential services for the next 11 weeks, while Covid-19 restrictions ease.

More than £33m of emergency funding is being provided overall for light rail and trams in the North and the Midlands.

Nexus, the public body which owns and manages Metro, says the support is vital at a time when customer numbers are 30% of normal, but are expected to recover further as lockdown eases.

£47m has been allocated in Government support for the Metro since March 2020

The money will be used to cover the Metro’s running costs. It will replace fare and commercial revenue losses incurred as a result of the pandemic, while it continues to face what bosses have described as "the biggest challenge in its 40 year history."

This extra financial support is vital so that we can continue providing Metro services while the country starts to emerge from lockdown and we look to welcome more of our customers back to the network. Metro ridership and fare revenue remain way below where they would have been, so we are pleased that the Government has made available a further £8m of funding for the next three months. John Fenwick, Director of Finance and Resources at Nexus

While the support has been welcomed, transport bosses in the region say more long-term funding needs to be considered as public transport recovers from the effects of the pandemic.