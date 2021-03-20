Investigation started after serious assault on Newcastle Quayside
An investigation has started following a serious assault on the Quayside in Newcastle.
Just before 3am on Saturday (20 March) police received a report of an assault near the Millennium Bridge on the Newcastle side of the Tyne.
Emergency services attended and one person was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
They have since been discharged from hospital.
Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.