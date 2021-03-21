Cyclist injured in suspected hit and run in Northumberland

A cyclist has been injured after a suspected hit-and-run in Blyth.

Shortly before 1.45pm on Saturday (20th March) police were called to a report of a collision between a small 50cc motorcycle and a cyclist on the Links Road, near the Mermaid car park in the town.

A 52-year-old cyclist was given medical treatment at the scene by police officers but didn’t require hospital care.

The male driver of the motorbike is believed to have left the area as officers arrived on scene.

They're now trying to find him and identify him.

It's understood some witnesses have already come forward and investigating officers are looking at CCTV as part of their enquiries.

Anyone else with information is being asked to come forward.