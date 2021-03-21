Patrols stepped up in Wingate after second case of suspected arson

Video from Sean Ivey

Extra police patrols have been in place in a County Durham village this weekend following a second case of suspected arson.

The aftermath of a caravan caught in the blaze. Credit: Sean Ivey

Detectives are investigating a fire which broke out in the early hours of Friday (19 March) at Taylor Grove in Wingate. A fire broke out in the same house the day before.

Two men, aged 22 and 25, have been arrested on suspicion of arson.

A dispersal order has been in place in the area over the weekend.

Thankfully nobody was inside the property at the time of the incident, but the fire has understandably had a huge impact on the family and the wider community. I would like to reassure residents that a number of additional officers, PCSOs and staff are currently patrolling the area on foot, bikes and in cars and will be actively carrying out a number of enquiries. Emma Kay, Peterlee neighbourhood team

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Durham Constabulary, Crimestoppers or Firestoppers.