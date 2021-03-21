Plans submitted to build railway station at Bebside in Northumberland

A planning application has been submitted for a railway station at Bebside as part of the Northumberland Line scheme, to reinstate passenger rail services to south east Northumberland.

£34m of funding was allocated to Northumberland County Council earlier this year to progress the project through acquiring the land, detailed plans and early site works.

The station at Bebside is one of six proposed with the others at Ashington, Bedlington, Newsham, Seaton Delaval and Northumberland Park, which provides an interchange with the Metro network.

This is a very significant milestone for the Northumberland Line initiative and demonstrates how quickly things are now moving forward. A huge amount of time and effort has gone into this application and it now has to be examined as part of the planning process. Ian Levy, Blyth Valley MP

The proposal includes a two-platform railway station, lifts, parking and a pedestrian and cycle footbridge over the A189 Spine Road to connect the station to Blyth next to Asda.

If the plans are approved work is expected to start by 2022.

The station at Bebside will be located 200 metres south of the original station and behind the Heather Lea housing estate on the site of the former Bebside Colliery. Planning applications will follow for the two other stations in Blyth Valley at Newsham and Seaton Delaval.